I see Me & Secondhand Hounds joins us.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dad, daughter who drowned in Lake Superior identified
-
Breaking the grip of the rip current
-
Stillwater: Less traffic equals more business
-
AP: TAYLOR SWIFT DIDN'T SUGAR-COAT TESTIMONY
-
Justine Damond remembered in emotional, spiritual service
-
Friday Night Forecast
-
'Days of Our Lives' star Billy Flynn visits KARE 11
-
Concern over door-to-door sales tactics in St. Paul
-
Surprise weddings are the rage
-
VERIFY: Is that video of a river lightning strike legit?
More Stories
-
Albert Lea's Mayo Clinic services to shrinkAug 12, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
-
3 injured in overnight shooting in MinneapolisAug 12, 2017, 5:36 a.m.
-
Justine Damond remembered in emotional, spiritual serviceAug 11, 2017, 8:45 p.m.