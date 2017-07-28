Insulin injection alternative for people with Type 2 diabetes

A first-of-its-kind device called V-Go is allowing people with type 2 diabetes to wear their insulin delivery on their skin, instead of injecting it. (Photo: Courtesy: go-vgo.com)

No one likes getting shots, especially the 26 million Americans with type 2 diabetes.

They typically have to give themselves up to 28 insulin injections a week. But now, a first-of-its-kind device is changing that.

Valeritas recently received FDA clearance for what they call the only wearable, disposable insulin delivery device in the world.

The V-Go is worn on the skin, under clothing and measures just 2 inches long. The user fills it with insulin, sticks it on their stomach or arm and then clicks it for a steady flow of insulin throughout the day. After 24 hours, the device is thrown away, replaced by a new one.

This allows people with Type 2 diabetes to discreetly give themselves insulin, clicking the device hidden under their clothing. It also means just once a day instead of a couple dozen injections every week.

