International comedy juggling duo visits the Twin Cities

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Jon Wee and Owen Morse, as The Passing Zone, are an internationally touring comedy and juggling act.

They perform all over the country and around the world, in theaters and performing arts centers. They’ve performed at the White House, and in London for Prince Charles. They hold four Guinness World Records, and they are in both the Juggling Hall of Fame and the Speakers Hall of Fame.

They stopped by KARE 11 to promote the Humor to Fight the Tumor event Sept. 9.

