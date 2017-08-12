Irish Fair brings food, dance, culture to St. Paul

Courtesy: Irish Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The 2017 Irish Fair of Minnesota, a three-day annual celebration of Irish art, heritage and culture, will be held Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 on Harriet Island in St. Paul, Minn.

With approximately 100,000 attendees each year, this event is the largest free celebration of its kind in the nation.

Celebrating its 38th year, the Irish Fair of Minnesota will continue to provide a family-friendly experience featuring traditional music and music lessons, Irish dance, Gaelic sports, a Children’s Tent, native Irish dogs, the Best Legs in a Kilt Contest, a Tea Room, Speaker’s Tent, a variety of Irish shopping, and an array of food and beverage options.

From internationally known to locally grown, the three entertainment stages will feature some of the best in Irish music. A sampling of bands booked include: We Banjo 3; Eileen Ivers, Wild Colonial Bhoys; Socks in the Frying Pan; Screaming Orphans; Aoife Scott; and Katie McMahon.

New this year – the Celtic Kitchen. Fairgoers can check out food demonstrations, samplings, and chef competitions throughout the weekend. The Celtic Kitchen will feature fresh, unique Irish foods and friendly foodie competitions. It's located on the Pavilion’s riverside patio.

Hours for the Irish Fair are:

Friday, Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Irish Fair of Minnesota is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit and volunteer-driven organization dedicated to the Irish community in Minnesota. Its primary mission is to promote and cultivate Irish culture and preserve a rich heritage of traditions for future generations.

For more information, including music schedules and Zero K registration, visit www.IrishFair.com.

