Kids getting ready for Pinky Swear Kids Triathlon

MINNEAPOLIS - The Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Kids Triathlon is returning for its 14th year next Saturday at Lake Nokomis.

Participants have already raised tens of thousands of dollars so far.

Some of the top young fundraisers -- Ariana, Gabi and Michael Feygin -- stopped by the KARE 11 studios to talk about their participation. They say the best part of doing it is "getting to help other kids."

The Feygin kids held a Kick Cancer's Butt Kick-a-thon and Carnival Saturday morning at Metro Karate in Chanhassen, and 100 percent of proceeds went to help kids with cancer and their families through the Pinky Swear Foundation.

The Pinky Swear Kids Triathlon is Saturday, Aug. 5, at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. and you can register online.

