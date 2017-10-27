Local haunt named MN's top Halloween attraction

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Just a few days ahead of Halloween, a local haunt gets some national attention. Chaska’s Scream Town was just named Minnesota’s top haunted attraction! The creator of the spooky complex has come a long way. He’s been scaring Minnesotans for decades and has moved from a small operation in his parents’ basement to a remote, 35-acre complex in the woods outside Chaska. The complex includes 8 different attractions and more than 100 actors lurking the grounds in elaborate costumes each night.



Creator Matt Dunn joined us to talk about the brand new Christmas-themed haunt and their final weekend of scares. Scream Town is located off of highway 212 in Chaska and is open from 6-11 p.m. Saturday and for a special lights out event Sunday night. You can get more information or tickets at screamtown.com.

