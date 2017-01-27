Making Your Own Winter Craft Cocktails

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Mark Clough is the assistant general manager and mixologist at Tria Restaurant, having recently added craft cocktail classes to his resume. Tria blends wood-burning fireplaces, stone and carpeted floors, along with beamed ceilings that create the Warm atmosphere of a neighborhood dining room.

The menu celebrates Fresh ingredients brought together in the old-world simplicity that is true to country cooking in the hearts of Europe and America. Vibrant flavors, that can only be experienced through scratch cooking, further differentiate this menu from “restaurant cooking.” The service is Real. The staff is approachable, experienced, knowledgeable and energetic. The atmosphere is a comfortable place for any occasion and you will feel at home.

Piquantini

1.5 oz orange crème

1.5 oz sour

.75 oz habanero syrup

.75 oz egg whites

BlackBerry Sidecar

1.5 oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

.75 oz Triple Sec

.5 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Blackberry Syrup

Tria Restaurant

5959 Centerville Rd.

North Oaks

651.426.9222

TriaRestaurant.com

(© 2017 KARE)