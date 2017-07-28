Mall of America turns 25

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Mall of America is turning 25 and everyone is invited to celebrate.

Keep an eye on mallofamerica.com/birthday and #MOAturns25 to get the latest updates on events and celebrations leading up to the official birthday on August 11.

You can enter the MOA Moments campaign anytime before Aug. 11. There is a new winner each month, and the contest is still open for both July and August. Winners receive a prize pack from MOA valued at $500.

More information about the festivities and the contest is available online.

