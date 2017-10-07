Meritage celebrates 10 years with Oysterfest

Meritage Oysterfest 2016. (Photo: Courtesy Meritage)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Meritage (a union of merit and heritage) is St. Paul’s iconic French brasserie and oyster bar.

Located on the ground floor of the Historic Hamm Building in the heart of downtown St. Paul, Chef Russell Klein offers seasonal, French cooking.

From the timeless dining room, to the charming outdoor terrace, the space captures the essence of a Paris street cafe. This year, Meritage proudly celebrates their 10 year anniversary with Oysterfest.

The festivities take place Sunday, Oct. 8, from noon to 6 p.m. More information and tickets are available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV