Amped Up: Metro Meals on Wheels opening new kitchen

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Metro Meals on Wheels has opened its first centralized kitchen.

This will allow the program to serve more people in the Metro area, and improve the quality of the meals. Chef Kris has a recipe for a healthy dish that Meals on Wheels serves its clients.

Marinated Vegetable Salad

1 Pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 Lg zucchinis, sliced and quartered

1 Head cauliflower, bite sized

2 Red bell peppers, diced

1/2 Cup parmesan cheese, shredded

Combine all ingredients and toss in a large bowl.

Dressing

1 cup red wine vinegar

3/4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp dijon mustard

1 Tbsp basil

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Lg red onion, diced

2 tsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

Place red onion, salt and sugar in a bowl to macerate approximately 10 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and whip together. Pour dressing over fresh vegetables and toss to coat.

The kitchen has its grand opening May 3. More information available online.



