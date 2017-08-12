Midwest Home hosts Luxury Remodeling Tour

MINNEAPOLIS - Midwest Home invites the public to tour the area’s remodeling projects with budgets of $125,000 and up on its 4th Annual Luxury Remodeling Tour taking place Aug. 12-13 and 19-20 throughout the Twin Cities.
- For two weekends, tour high-end kitchens, elaborate additions and whole-home renovations with budgets starting at $100,000 and up.
- With projects created by the best custom remodelers in the market, the tour will provide vital information for those looking to remodel, or simply dream.
- Discover 12 luxurious homes located in Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, Prior Lake, Chanhassen, St. Paul and Independence.
Buy your tickets in advance online at LuxRemodelingTour.com or at all Kowalski's Markets.
- $15 in advance | $20 at the homes
- Tour all homes with one Passport ticket; single home visits are available at the door for $5 each.
August 12-13 | Noon - 6 p.m.
Tour six homes in Independence, Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake
August 19-20 | Noon - 6 p.m.
Tour six homes in Minneapolis and St. Paul
