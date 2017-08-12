Midwest Home hosts Luxury Remodeling Tour

Credit Photographers: Christina Wedge/Robert Peterson/Rustic White Photography/Brian Rozar/Tomas Espinoza via HGTV

MINNEAPOLIS - Midwest Home invites the public to tour the area’s remodeling projects with budgets of $125,000 and up on its 4th Annual Luxury Remodeling Tour taking place Aug. 12-13 and 19-20 throughout the Twin Cities.

For two weekends, tour high-end kitchens, elaborate additions and whole-home renovations with budgets starting at $100,000 and up.

With projects created by the best custom remodelers in the market, the tour will provide vital information for those looking to remodel, or simply dream.

Discover 12 luxurious homes located in Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, Prior Lake, Chanhassen, St. Paul and Independence.

Buy your tickets in advance online at LuxRemodelingTour.com or at all Kowalski's Markets.

$15 in advance | $20 at the homes

Tour all homes with one Passport ticket; single home visits are available at the door for $5 each.

August 12-13 | Noon - 6 p.m.

Tour six homes in Independence, Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake

August 19-20 | Noon - 6 p.m.

Tour six homes in Minneapolis and St. Paul

