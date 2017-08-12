KARE
Midwest Home hosts Luxury Remodeling Tour

Midwest Home joins Alicia for a look at some luxury homes.

KARE 11:12 AM. CDT August 12, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Midwest Home invites the public to tour the area’s remodeling projects with budgets of $125,000 and up on its 4th Annual Luxury Remodeling Tour taking place Aug. 12-13 and 19-20 throughout the Twin Cities.

  • For two weekends, tour high-end kitchens, elaborate additions and whole-home renovations with budgets starting at $100,000 and up.
  • With projects created by the best custom remodelers in the market, the tour will provide vital information for those looking to remodel, or simply dream.
  • Discover 12 luxurious homes located in Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Minneapolis, Prior Lake, Chanhassen, St. Paul and Independence.

Buy your tickets in advance online at LuxRemodelingTour.com or at all Kowalski's Markets.

  • $15 in advance | $20 at the homes
  • Tour all homes with one Passport ticket; single home visits are available at the door for $5 each.

August 12-13 | Noon - 6 p.m.      
Tour six homes in Independence, Minnetonka, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Prior Lake

August 19-20 | Noon - 6 p.m.
Tour six homes in Minneapolis and St. Paul

