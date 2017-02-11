Minneapolis RV, Vacation and Camping Show

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - They don’t make RVs like they used to – and that’s a good thing! Dave Schwartz took a tour of a tricked out RV that has all the comforts of home and more.

The 49th Annual Minneapolis RV, Vacation & Camping Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center takes place this weekend.

RV's are becoming an extension of your home including washers and dryers, satellite dishes, elaborate kitchens, recliners and more.

Hours: Saturday Feb. 11: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p. m.





