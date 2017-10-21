Minnesota Bound: Beauty of the goldenrod wildflower
If you want to see some glorious fall colors, you don't have to look to the trees. Turn your gaze to the ground. Minnesota Bound's Ron Schara shows us the beauty of the Goldenrod Wildflower. http://kare11.tv/2xW4Zvu
KARE 11:33 AM. CDT October 21, 2017
