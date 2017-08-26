KARE
Close

Minnesota Bound's Laura Schara at the state fair

KARE Staff , KARE 11:01 AM. CDT August 26, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Bound's Laura Schara is at the state fair along with her bulldog, Bacon, showcasing what's new this year at the Minnesota Bound Cabin.

This year they'll be giving away Monarch Butterfly seed packets, and they'll also have Minnesota Bound Bird houses carved out of cedar.

When: Aug. 24 - Sept. 4 (Labor Day)

Where: North Woods (Cooper Street)

What: Minnesota Bound Cabin

More information is available on the Minnesota Bound website.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories