Minnesota Bound's Laura Schara at the state fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Bound's Laura Schara is at the state fair along with her bulldog, Bacon, showcasing what's new this year at the Minnesota Bound Cabin.
This year they'll be giving away Monarch Butterfly seed packets, and they'll also have Minnesota Bound Bird houses carved out of cedar.
When: Aug. 24 - Sept. 4 (Labor Day)
Where: North Woods (Cooper Street)
What: Minnesota Bound Cabin
More information is available on the Minnesota Bound website.
