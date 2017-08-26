Minnesota Bound's Laura Schara at the state fair

Laura Schara of Minnesota Bound (Photo: Courtesy Laura Schara Facebook)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Bound's Laura Schara is at the state fair along with her bulldog, Bacon, showcasing what's new this year at the Minnesota Bound Cabin.

This year they'll be giving away Monarch Butterfly seed packets, and they'll also have Minnesota Bound Bird houses carved out of cedar.

When: Aug. 24 - Sept. 4 (Labor Day)

Where: North Woods (Cooper Street)

What: Minnesota Bound Cabin

More information is available on the Minnesota Bound website.

