Minnesota Capitol Grand Opening brings 3-day celebration

Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. - After four years of construction, the first comprehensive preservation of the Minnesota State Capitol building is complete – and all Minnesotans are invited to join in the grand opening celebration.

Three full days of grand-opening festivities will take place at the State Capitol building from Aug. 11-13.

One of the highlights will be Cap Untapped on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Consider it happy hour at the Capitol on August 12. Running from 4 to 6 p.m., Cap Untapped is the perfect event to kick off Saturday evening.

Beer from 30 Minnesota breweries.

After enjoying Minnesota-made brews, stick around for a free Cloud Cult and Poliça! concert on the Capitol lawn with a fireworks show to end the night and food provided by local food trucks.

If you’re more than a beer lover, come early to enjoy yoga on the Capitol lawn, the Kid Zone and dance performances.

Another can't-miss event is MPR Bring the Sing on the Capitol Green on Sunday, Aug. 13.

MPR is teaming up with VocalEssence on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m.

Join them in singing familiar and favorite songs — and a few surprises — led by conductor G. Phillip Shoultz, III, of the renowned choral ensemble VocalEssence.

All Minnesotans are invited to join! No music ability is needed – the only requirement is that you arrive ready to sing.

