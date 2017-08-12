KARE
Minnesota Capitol Grand Opening brings 3-day celebration

Lee Valsvik takes us inside the newly renovated Minnesota State Capitol, and gives us a preview of the Saturday festivities including Cap Untapped beer tasting with the Urban Growler, and music by Polica and Cloud Cult. http://kare11.tv/2wDNoUK

KARE Staff , KARE 11:18 AM. CDT August 12, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - After four years of construction, the first comprehensive preservation of the Minnesota State Capitol building is complete – and all Minnesotans are invited to join in the grand opening celebration.

Three full days of grand-opening festivities will take place at the State Capitol building from Aug. 11-13.

One of the highlights will be Cap Untapped on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are available online.

  • Consider it happy hour at the Capitol on August 12. Running from 4 to 6 p.m., Cap Untapped is the perfect event to kick off Saturday evening.
  • Beer from 30 Minnesota breweries.
  • After enjoying Minnesota-made brews, stick around for a free Cloud Cult and Poliça! concert on the Capitol lawn with a fireworks show to end the night and food provided by local food trucks.
  • If you’re more than a beer lover, come early to enjoy yoga on the Capitol lawn, the Kid Zone and dance performances.

Another can't-miss event is MPR Bring the Sing on the Capitol Green on Sunday, Aug. 13.

  • MPR is teaming up with VocalEssence on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m.
  • Join them in singing familiar and favorite songs — and a few surprises — led by conductor G. Phillip Shoultz, III, of the renowned choral ensemble VocalEssence.
  • All Minnesotans are invited to join! No music ability is needed – the only requirement is that you arrive ready to sing.

