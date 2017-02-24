Minnesota Monthly's 23rd Annual Food & Wine Experience

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Minnesota Monthly’s Food Editor Joy Summers, along with Rick Frazier, Executive Chef at St. Paul Grill, visit with KARE 11 to talk about the upcoming 23rd Annual Food & Wine Experience happening March 4-5 inside Target Field.

Experience the most delicious weekend of the year, filled with savory eats, hundreds of fine wines, specialty beers and sprits to sample from. Taking place within the warmth and comfort of the elegant Metropolitan and Legends Clubs of Target Field, this is one weekend you won’t want to miss.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FoodWineShow.com . Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

**KARE 11 Special: Save $10 on your tickets when purchasing tickets online in advance using code KAREonline at FoodWineShow.com

