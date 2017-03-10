Patisserie 46. Credit: Deb Lyngdal

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Feeling crunched for time, even without losing an hour to Daylight Savings? Let a local restaurant do the cooking with Minnesota Monthly’s Gourmet To Go issue, on newsstands now.

Minnesota Monthly Food Editor Joy Summers joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about a few of her recommendations for the best foodie-style fast food, whether you’re dining solo or feeding a crowd, to get you out of your takeout rut. From Chicken to sandwiches, bakeries, global, farm-to-table and Italian, we features 34 of the Twin Cities best grab-and-go eats for foodies.

The Dirty Bird was also on hand to feature some of their organic chickens.

Find the full list of Gourmet to Go restaurants on MNMO.com/ToGo.

