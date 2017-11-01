Minnesota Orchestra concert to benefit Syrian families

EDINA, Minn. - Osmo Vänskä, Erin Keefe, Beth Rapier, Tony Ross and friends from the Minnesota Orchestra are helping to bring hope and healing to the people of Syria.
The interfaith benefit concert will include performances of Bach Double Concerto for Oboe and Violin, Copland’s Appalachian Spring, and Mendelssohn’s Octet.
All of the funds raised for the event will go toward supporting Minnesota-based Questscope’s work with Syrian refugees inside Syria.
Tickets are available online.
Concert Date: Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, 3 p.m.
Location: Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Ave, Edina
Ticket Price: $75/person. A limited number of students (under 12) will be admitted with a paying adult.
