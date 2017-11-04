Minnesota Orchestra concert to benefit Syrian refugees
Osmo Vanska, Erin Keefe, Beth Rapier, Tony Ross and friends from the Minnesota Orchestra are helping to bring hope and healing to the people of Syria. The interfaith benefit concert will take place Nov. 12. http://kare11.tv/2iUvRFD
KARE 11:41 AM. CDT November 04, 2017
