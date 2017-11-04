Minnesotans get ready for deer opener

Joe's Sporting Goods in St. Paul was busy selling licenses for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa on Saturday. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota's firearms deer season opened Saturday, Nov. 4.

Joe's Sporting Goods in St. Paul was busy selling licenses for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Last year, 590,000 deer permits were sold in Minnesota.

Jim Rauscher, owner of Joe's Sporting Goods, said he thinks this year that number will be even bigger.

"Because of the colder weather," he said. "People, when it's real warm they don't want to go out there, shoot a deer; it's gonna go bad quick."

Rauscher was, appropriately enough, giving out venison samples Saturday.

