MN Monthly's Food & Wine Experience March 4-5

Food and Wine Experience. Credit: Minnesota Monthly Magazine

MINNEAPOLIS - Get ready for the most delicious weekend of the year, Minnesota Monthly's Food and Wine Experience is taking place within the warmth and comfort of the elegant Metropolitan and Legends Clubs of Target Field March 4-5.

Minnesota Monthly’s Food Editor Joy Summers, along with Rick Frazier, Executive Chef at St. Paul Grill, visited with KARE 11 to talk about the upcoming 23rd Annual Food & Wine Experience filled with savory eats, hundreds of fine wines, specialty beers and sprits to sample from.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FoodWineShow.com. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland.



**KARE 11 Special: Save $10 on your tickets when purchasing tickets online in advance using code KAREonline at FoodWineShow.com

