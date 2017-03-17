MOA trend specialist shows off spring styles

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Spring is around the corner and that means bright colors and florals are filling clothing racks.
Sara Rogers, the Mall of America's trend specialist, stopped by KARE 11 to talk this year's trends.
There are too many styles for one person to demonstrate, though, so Rogers brought some friends to model this season's fashions.
Ann
Top and skirt - A'GACI
Bag and earrings - Macy's
Shoes - Forever 21
Jazzmyn
Top and backpack - A'GACI
Sweatshirt, pants and earrings - Forever 21
Shoes - DSW
Annalisa
Top and earrings - White House Black Market
Pants - Silver Jeans
Shoes - Aldo
Bag - Macy's
Madeline
Top, skirt, shoes, bag, bracelet - Forever 21
Earrings - Aldo
