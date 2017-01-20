Modern twists on classic foods

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Established in 2013, Red Cow is a 21st Century Tavern with a focus on fine burgers, craft beers, fine wine and craft cocktails. Led by Luke Shimp, the first Red Cow restaurant opened in 2013 on 50th & Drew in the Fulton neighborhood. The second location on Cathedral Hill in St. Paul opened in June 2014, and the third in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood in February 2015.

Red Cow has been awarded 2015 Top 50 “Best of the Best” Restaurants by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and in the top three for Best Service, Best Burger, Best Happy Hour & Best Pub; “Best Burger” by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for its turkey burger; “Top 10 turkey burgers in the U.S.” by USA Today; 1st place at 2016 Twin Cities’ Burger Battle; 2015 Duebener Emerging Business Award by the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and Eureka! awards by Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal.

For more information about Red Cow visit www.redcowmn.com , or follow Red Cow on Facebook and on Twitter at @RedCow_MN.

