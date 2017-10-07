Moorish palace-inspired mansion up for sale in Stillwater

The 7,000 square foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom Alhambra mansion is on the market in Stillwater for $1.65 million. (Photo: Courtesy RichardMcDonough.com)

STILLWATER, Minn. - If you have some serious cash to spend on a home, the 7,000-square foot Alhambra mansion might be fore you.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, with pool house, is on the market in Stillwater for $1.65 million. It was built in 1902 by the famous Stillwater lumber baron William Sauntry.

The home was originally built as an entertainment space for the wealthy Sauntry and his guests. Sauntry always had a desire for bigger and better. In his quest for grandeur (and rumor has it to "outdo" those on Summit Hill), the well-traveled Sauntry had an idea and went straight to work on his newest project.

Inspired by the 14th-century Moorish palace of Spain, the Alhambra was designed by Chicago architects with extravagance in mind. The indoor pool, bowling alley, and almost unimaginable details were its allure. When the house was completed in 1902, owners William Sauntry and his wife put it to use by hosting many fabulous parties for the crème de la crème of Stillwater.

More information about the mansion is available online.

