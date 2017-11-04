'Movember' supports men's health

To help men live happier, healthier and longer lives, Movember addresses both physical and mental health issues. (Photo: Courtesy Movember Foundation)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Movember Foundation is celebrating its 10th year in the United States.

To help men live happier, healthier and longer lives, Movember addresses both physical and mental health issues.

This is Movember's 10th year in the U.S., but it started in Australia in 2003. There have been more than 5 million supporters worldwide across 21 countries, includinng 1 million from the U.S.

Men start the month clean shaven (Nov. 1 = "Shave the Date") and grow a mustache for 30 days, to raise awareness and funds.

Through the month-long campaign, Movember encourages men and women to spark conversations and raise critical funds that support breakthrough men’s health programs throughout the globe, supporting prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention initiatives.

Sign up today at movember.com to commit yourself to grow, give or move for Movember.

