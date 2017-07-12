Mpls. Aquatennial brings dogs, skateboarders and more

MINNEAPOLIS - There's no limit to the variety that the Minneapolis Aquatennial brings to town.
With the Candid Canines Film Fest, you could see your own pup on the big screen -- or at the least, see a lot of videos of other people's dogs. More information available online.
And AquaJam allows the public to skateboard -- or watch the professionals do it -- in a legacy event that hearkens back to the 1980s.
Candid Canines Film Fest
Thursday, July 20
4 to 9 p.m.
Target Field Station (335 N. 5th Street)
AquaJam
Saturday, July 22
3 to 8 p.m.
Boom Island
More information about Aquatennial is available on the event website.
