Mpls. St. Paul Magazine Restaurant Week to begin

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking to try something new? Some of the best restaurants in the Twin Cities will be featured during Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine's Restaurant Week.

The seasonal event celebrates the best of Twin Cities dining with a week’s worth of great deals in the area's trendiest and best restaurants from July 16 - 21.

Participating restaurants will serve up two-course lunches for $10-$25 and three-course dinners for $15-$35.

Mpls. St. Paul Magazine's Senior Food & Dining Editor Stephanie March joined us with a preview of the wide variety of cuisine being offered during restaurant week.

She brings a couple of sample dishes from Wise Acre Eatery's Restaurant Week menu.

More Information: mspmag.com/restaurantweek.

