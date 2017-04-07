Mpls. St. Paul Magazine's 'Epic Getaways' issue

A sunset viewing at Gunflint Lodge & Outfitters. (Photo: David Bowman)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minneapolis-St.Paul Magazine's April issue, "Epic Getaways" - the Annual Escape Guide - is available on newsstands now.

From the best-wooded spa retreats, treetop ziplines, pontoon happy hours and more! The April issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has the annual Minnesota travel feature that is designed to help Twin Citians plan their next getaway.

Pick up a copy of Mpls. St. Paul Magazine on newsstands now. And, catch all of the My North Video Series at myboldnorth.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV