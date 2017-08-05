Mpls.St.Paul Magazine explores the bakery scene

Donuts at Glam Doll Donuts. (Photo: Sara Pelissero, KARE)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The August issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine might be the sweetest of the year—as a result of the in-depth piece about bakeries.

Join food editors Stephanie March and Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl at Mall of America on Aug. 11 with some of the best bakeries in town to celebrate MOA’s 25th Birthday. Details at mspmag.com/birthday

And, don’t forget to pick up a copy of the Best of Local Bakeries issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine on newsstands now.

© 2017 KARE-TV