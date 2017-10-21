MSP Magazine, ASID kick off Showcase Home Tour

ORONO, Minn. - The Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) MN Showcase Home is open to the public for viewing Oct. 21 through Nov. 12, Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s project is the first new construction build in the 20-year history of the annual Showcase Home.
The 13,000-square-foot new home is situated on Crystal Bay of Lake Minnetonka. It features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an indoor sport court and a home theater.
WHAT: 2017 Mpls.St.Paul Magazine ASID MN Showcase Home Tour
WHERE: 1535 Bohn’s Point Road, Orono, MN 55391
There is no parking available at the home. All tour attendees must park and shuttle from
Lord Fletcher’s - 3746 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN 55384
WHEN: Oct. 21 through Nov. 12
Thursdays – Sundays
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
COST: $10 online or at the door; $5 at discounted ticket outlets Patina, Bibelot and Hirschfield’s
Tickets available at the door or online at www.mspmag.com/hometour
