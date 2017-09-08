MSP Magazine talks fall fashion

Fall fashion (Photo: Thinkstock/Wand_Prapan)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Mpls.St.Paul Magazine senior editor Allison Kaplan goes behind the scenes to share the secrets of fall fashion.

Get your tickets now for Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s 5th Annual Fall Fashion Event, FASHIONOPOLIS, on Sept. 14 at ARIA. The fashion event features fall trends from local retail.

And, don’t forget to pick up a copy of the September issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, on newsstands now.

© 2017 KARE-TV