Mystic Lake shows off new steakhouse menu

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake is showing off a new menu for its popular restaurant, Mystic Steakhouse. (Photo: KARE)

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel is unveiling a new menu for its popular restaurant, Mystic Steakhouse.

Chef Ben Hill stopped by KARE Saturday to show off some of the new menu items, including prime beef filet, scallops maître d’hôtel butter, and calamari.

Hill also left us with a dynamite recipe for the Mystic Steakhouse Crab Chowder:

Serves 8 – 8-10 ounce portions

Base:

2 cups Heavy cream

1.5 cups Half & Half

1 quart Seafood stock

½ tsp White pepper

1/2 Tbsp Sea salt, fine

1/4 cup Roux

Heat stock to a simmer. Add all cream and seasonings. Bring to a simmer and add roux. Simmer until roux is incorporated and flour taste melts away. Stir constantly and do not walk away or it will scorch. Strain thru china cap.

Finish:

½ oz Vegetable Oil

1# Gold Potato, peeled and diced small, boil in salted water until just tender and strain

1 each Poblano Pepper, diced small

1 Rib Celery, diced small

½ each Red Onion, peeled and diced small

24 oz. Crab, Jumbo Lump

3 pc Applewood Smoked Thick Cut Bacon, cross cut into ½” pieces, cook until crisp, remove to a plate with a towel or napkin leaving the oil in the pan

2 oz Whiskey Glaze (1 part Whiskey, 1 part sugar – warm slightly to dissolve sugar and cool)

2 oz Avocado Oil

Method: Heat the base and reserve for serving. In a sauté pan, heat the potato in vegetable oil. Add the poblano pepper, celery and red onion and sauté for 2-3 minutes. In 8-12 ounce bowls, distribute the potato and pepper mixture evenly among bowls. Place 3 ounces of crab in each bowl, being careful to not break the crab lumps. Add 8 ounces of the base to each bowl. Combine the whiskey and bacon and distribute evenly over the bowls. Squeeze a little drizzle of oil over each bowl and serve.