KARE
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

New book directed at diehard Minnesota sports fans

Author Brian Murphy of "100 Things Minnesota Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die" talks about what went into the book and why.

KARE Staff , KARE 1:37 PM. CDT October 21, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - In 100 Things Minnesota Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die (Triumph Books, October 2017), Pioneer Press columnist Brian Murphy combines his knowledge and passion for all things sports to produce the ultimate guide to the Minnesota fandom. 

From the story of Herb Brooks and “The Miracle on Ice” to the story of Murray Warmath, the coach who helped integrate college football, this book has something for all Gophers fans.

Find more information about Murphy's book online.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories