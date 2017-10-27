KARE
New book highlights Minnesota

KARE 1:18 PM. CDT October 27, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  Amazing Minnesota, with less than 2% of the nation’s population, Minnesota is a model for prosperity, creativity and quality of life.

Amazing MN is a book about Minnesota. It’s not the usual tourism hype about Paul Bunyan or the best bed-and-breakfasts. It’s about the fabric of the state, its constant investment in the arts, its dedication to the environment, its balanced economy, its educational attainment and, above all, its water. Water. In a world short of water.

For more information, please visit www.amazingmn.com

