New device offers alternative to injecting insulin

The V-Go device is worn on the skin, under clothing, as an alternative to injecting insulin. (Photo: Courtesy www.go-vgo.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - No one likes getting shots, especially the 26 million Americans with Type 2 diabetes.

They typically have to give themselves up to 28 insulin injections a week. But now, a first-of-its-kind device is changing that.

Valeritas recently received FDA clearance for a wearable, disposable insulin delivery device. The V-Go is worn on the skin, under clothing and measures just 2 inches long. The user fills it with insulin, sticks it their stomach or arm and then clicks it for a steady flow of insulin throughout the day.

After 24 hours the device it thrown away, replaced by a new one. This allows people with Type 2 diabetes to discretely give themselves insulin, clicking the device hidden under their clothing.

More information is available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV