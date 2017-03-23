Norwegian 'Waffle Queen' shares her secrets

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Stine Aasland of Nordic Waffles has the perfect recipe for hot, fresh, delicious waffles for International Waffle Day.

Stine is known as the Waffle Queen in her native Norway, where she was named Entrepreneur of the Year. She is now partnering with local coffee shops and stores in the Twin Cities to share her waffles.

Her cookbook, "We Love Waffles," shares four different batters, including a gluten-free version, and is available on Amazon.

Stine has invited the public to stop by Norway House on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to try her delicious waffles. Several locations serve Nordic Waffles daily and those locations can be found on the Nordic Waffles website.

