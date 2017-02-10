Plan a money date with your significant other

Stock photo: Couple in their 40s. Credit: Thinkstock

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Valentine’s Day is approaching and people are talking about dates. When was the last time that you and your significant other had a date?

Did you talk about your finances on that date? Most likely not, however, it would have been very beneficial if you would have. Nicole N. Middendorf, CDFA with Prosperwell Financial suggests you make your next date, a “money date!”

It is important, if you are in a relationship, that as a couple you talk about your finances regularly so that you are both on the same page for budgeting, saving, and investing.

You do not want to fall in to the trap of only one of you taking care of the finances, because then the other one has no idea what is going on. Even if it is easier to have just one person responsible for the finances, you still want to make sure that both are involved and aware of your situation.

Otherwise, how can you complain that one is spending too much? If your significant other has no idea what is going on with the money, then how are they going to know what they should be spending?

Some tips:

Schedule time throughout the year for the both of you to sit down and discuss your finances together. Often times only one person in the relationship is paying the bills and knows where things are at.

It can be an evening at home or do it over dinner out.

Go over budgeting, investing, saving and spending

Set a limit on purchases – anything over that amount must be approved by both of you

Discuss your families goals

