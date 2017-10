Kathryn Newman of Augusta Dog Training is helping Poppy the puppy adjust to her first year with her new family. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We're following Poppy the puppy's first year with her new family.

Kathryn Newman of Augusta Dog Training has some training tips for raising a puppy with good manners.

Poppy the golden retriever pup is well on the way to becoming the best-behaved dog in town!

© 2017 KARE-TV