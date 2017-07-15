KARE
Portillo's opens Woodbury location

The Chicago chain restaurant comes to Minnesota in Woodbury.

KARE Staff , KARE 11:26 AM. CDT July 15, 2017

WOODBURY, Minn. - Portillo’s recently opened its 50th location in Woodbury, Minnesota – its first location in Minnesota.

Xavier Fulton demonstrates the official toppings for a Chicago-style hot dog and showcases the various menu items at Portillo’s in Woodbury.

Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style food: Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches, Maxwell Sausage Sandwiches, Polish Sausage Sandwiches and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.

