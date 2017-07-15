Portillo's opens Woodbury location

WOODBURY, Minn. - Portillo’s recently opened its 50th location in Woodbury, Minnesota – its first location in Minnesota.
Xavier Fulton demonstrates the official toppings for a Chicago-style hot dog and showcases the various menu items at Portillo’s in Woodbury.
Portillo’s specializes in Chicago-style food: Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches, Maxwell Sausage Sandwiches, Polish Sausage Sandwiches and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake.
