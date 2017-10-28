Projects in Person offers DIY Crash Course

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

HOPKINS, Minn. - Projects in Person, or PIP, is a guided DIY workshop located on Mainstreet in Hopkins, Minnesota.

Their upcoming DIY Crash Course event will be a three-hour rundown of all things DIY for the home. The event provides hands-on training for common projects you might want to tackle at home -- without calling a professional.

The event is Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are still available.

© 2017 KARE-TV