Projects in Person offers DIY Crash Course

If you want to do house projects by yourself, but don't have the experience, knowledge or tools, Projects in Person can help.

KARE Staff , KARE 11:37 AM. CDT October 28, 2017

HOPKINS, Minn. - Projects in Person, or PIP, is a guided DIY workshop located on Mainstreet in Hopkins, Minnesota.

Their upcoming DIY Crash Course event will be a three-hour rundown of all things DIY for the home. The event provides hands-on training for common projects you might want to tackle at home -- without calling a professional.

The event is Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are still available.

