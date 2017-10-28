Protect your kids from the flu

Dallas County is offering free flu shots for adults who do not have health insurance. (Photo: WFAA)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Flu cases are popping up across the Midwest, marking the start of months filled with sniffles, aches and pains.

Even though getting the flu might mean staying home from school or work for many days, some individuals have such a strong fear of the shot itself that they avoid getting it.

Vaccine Specialist Joseph Kurland from Children’s Minnesota shares why getting the flu vaccine each year is important and can help save your life.

