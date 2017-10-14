'Pumpkin Nights' return to state fairgrounds

"Pumpkin Nights" has returned to the Twin Cities, running at the fairgrounds every night from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 29. (Photo: Courtesy PumpkinNights.com)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - The Minnesota State Fairgrounds has been transformed into a spooky Halloween wonderland.

"Pumpkin Nights" has returned to the Twin Cities, running at the fairgrounds every night from Friday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 29.

The outdoor display features a half-mile walking path of more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins, displays and multi-sensory experiences. The event also offers food and family activities.

Sundays to Thursdays, Pumpkin Nights is open 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., and from 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and kids, and free for children 3 and under. Tickets are available online.

