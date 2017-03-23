Red Cow chef makes the ultimate chilaquiles

Chilaquiles (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - For many, brunch is the best meal of the day.

Red Cow Chef Todd Macdonald has some tips and tricks for making the ultimate chilaquiles, and offers up a few other suggestions for making the best brunch spread to treat your friends.

Red Cow has locations in Minneapolis' North Loop and Fulton neighborhoods, and on Cathedral Hill in St. Paul. They are opening a fourth restaurant on Hennepin Avenue in summer 2017.

