Red Cow chef makes the ultimate huevos rancheros

Huevos Rancheros. Credit: Red Cow

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - For many, brunch is the best meal of the day.

Red Cow Chef Todd Macdonald has some tips and tricks for making the ultimate huevos rancheros, and offers up a few other suggestions for making the best brunch spread to treat your friends.

Red Cow has locations in Minneapolis' North Loop and Fulton neighborhoods, and on Cathedral Hill in St. Paul. They are opening a fourth restaurant on Hennepin Avenue in summer 2017.

RECIPE:

Eggs, cooked to guests request 2 Ea

Tortillas, 6” whole fried 2 Ea

Refried beans, held hot 4 Oz

Lettuce, chopped 2 Oz

Tomato, diced 2 Oz

Avocado Salsa, blue scoop 2 Oz

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce, held hot 4 Oz

Goat Cheese 1 Oz

Parsley, chopped 1 Pinch

PROCEDURE:

1. Cook eggs to guests specifications

2. Spread 2 oz of beans on each tortilla and place in the oven to heat the tortillas.

3. Place 2 oz of salsa on a large round plate followed by ½ oz of lettuce.

4. Place one of the tortillas on the lettuce then add the remaining lettuce to the tortilla

5. Place tomatoes and avocado salsa over the lettuce then top with the other tortilla.

6. Place eggs on top of the second tortilla followed by the remaining 2 oz of salsa.

7. Top with goat cheese and garnish with chopped parsley.

