GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Chef Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone are the co-owners of the beloved Minneapolis and St. Paul dining destinations, Corner Table and Revival. Since taking over Corner Table (4537 Nicollet Ave) in 2012, the restaurant has received critical acclaim for a menu that offers Boemer’s take on Low Country cuisine, executed with French technique and highlighting the best of local, seasonal products. Boemer and Rancone work closely together, as is evidenced by Corner Table’s thoughtful wine program, with a list created by Rancone that perfectly complements the restaurant’s seasonal fare.

Famous for its fried chicken and Southern fare, Revival’s original Minneapolis location (4257 Nicollet Ave) will more than double its seating capacity (from 40 to about 120) and launch a new takeout/delivery program in early 2017. In summer 2016, Revival opened a concession outpost at the new US Bank Stadium and the highly anticipated Revival St. Paul outpost (525 Selby Ave) will open before the end of 2016 with an expanded barbeque menu and inspired cocktail program. Boemer won the 2015 Grand Cochon Championship, Eater Minneapolis awarded him the 2015 “Chef of the Year” title, and in 2016 he achieved a semi-finalist nomination for “Best Chef Midwest” from the James Beard Foundation Awards for his work in the kitchen at Corner Table.

Chicken n’ Dumplings 6-8 servings Chicken Ingredients: • 8 ea boneless skinless chicken thighs • 1 ea small onion • ½ carrot • 1 stalk celery • 1/4cup flour • 4 tbsp butter • 1 ½ qt chicken stock Biscuit Ingredients: • 2 cups bread flour • 1 cup butter • 1 tbsp salt • 1 tbsp baking powder • 1 tsp baking soda • 2 cup buttermilk Chicken Directions: Dice onion, carrot, and celery. Sweat in 4 qt pot with butter in med heat. When the vegetables soften add the flour to form a roux. Add chicken stock slowly to make sure not to form lumps. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper and add to the pot. Cook for 45min until the chicken is tender. Season with salt and pepper. Biscuit Directions: Add all dry ingredients into a food processor and pulse to combine. Add butter and pulse. Slowly add buttermilk while pulsing until fully combined. Roll on parchment heavily floured to ¾ in and chill for an hour. Pour chicken in serving containers and top with biscuit. Finish in 400 degree oven until golden brown on top and bubbling around the sides. STEPS: Begin Chicken Prep: 1. TB to add butter to dutch oven to melt. Vegetables (onion, carrot, celery) are diced and placed in small clear bowls. TB to add vegetables to pot with butter a. TB to talk about how it takes more time for veggies to soften, but for sake of TV we will go ahead and add flour to make a roux. 2. TB to add flour and then add chicken stock which is in a clear glass liquid measuring cup. Chicken thighs that have been previously seasoned are added to pot. TB notes 45-minute cook time and speaks to why chicken thighs are a good choice for this dish. 2. Begin Biscuit Prep: 3. Dry ingredients (bread flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda) are pre-measured into clear glass bowls. TB to add dry ingredients to food processor and pulse to combine. He then adds butter, pulses, and slowly adds buttermilk. 4. TB turns out dough onto parchment that has been floured and rolls dough to ¾ in, speaking to how it should be rolled and cut. 5. Pre-prepared, fully cooked chicken thighs are added to 2 qt casserole dish and TB tops with biscuit, cuts excess dough and sets aside a. TB notes that the dish should be finished in a 400 degree oven until golden brown on top and bubbling on sides 6. TB to retrieve complete dishe from the oven and set on work surface for he and the host to sample

