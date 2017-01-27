Running and Arthritis

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Despite years of warnings, new research indicates running may actually be good for our knees! Scientists now say long-term runners are less likely to develop knee arthritis than people who don’t run.
Dr. Greg Folsom is a Sports and Orthopaedic Specialist with Allina Health and he joined us this morning to discuss why running may actually make our knees “healthier” and how to safely begin a running routine.
