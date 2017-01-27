KARE
Running and Arthritis

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:25 AM. CST January 27, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  Despite years of warnings, new research indicates running may actually be good for our knees!  Scientists now say long-term runners are less likely to develop knee arthritis than people who don’t run. 

Dr. Greg Folsom is a Sports and Orthopaedic Specialist with Allina Health and he joined us this morning to discuss why running may actually make our knees “healthier” and how to safely begin a running routine. 
 
