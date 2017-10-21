Running HOME for Jacob 5K

This weekend marks 28 years since the disappearance and death of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling. The 2nd Annual Running HOME for Jacob 5K is Saturday, Oct. 21 at Lake Phalen Park. http://kare11.tv/2gA0L59

KARE 2:04 PM. CDT October 21, 2017

