Saint Dinette's cooks up Shrimp & Grits

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Saint Dinette is a cozy restaurant set in the corner of St. Paul’s Lowertown. With a vision of adored neighborhood restaurants in mind, the restaurant desires to create a space filled with warm, North American hospitality, where guests feel as comfortable as they would at home. Chef Adam Eaton’s menu is brief, yet broad, and is designed to appeal to traditionalists and foodies alike. Comprised of dishes that appear to be approachable to the average diner, Adam’s highly technical preparations elevates and refines his cuisine.
Shrimp & Grits – Dinner for 2
Chef Adam Eaton, Saint Dinette
INGREDIENTS
- 5 large tomatoes
- 5 red bell peppers
- 1 can whole, peeled tomatoes
- 4 quarts of shrimp or shellfish stock (store bought or home made)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3 bunches of a hearty green (mustard or collard)
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 cups coarse grits (we use Anson Mills)
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- ¼ cup cream cheese
- 2 Tbsp. hot sauce
- 2 Tbsp. diced, smoked bacon
- 8 whole shrimp (peeled and deveined)
- Chopped fresh herbs for garnish (chive or parsley)
- Salt and pepper for seasoning throughout
PREPARE IN ADVANCE (up to 3 days)
BELL PEPPER BROTH
- Wash and dry 5 large tomatoes and 5 red bell peppers
- Roast tomatoes and bell peppers whole on a sheet tray in the oven at 400 until tender and showing a little color (about 20 minutes)
- Cool
- Add roasted tomatoes and bell peppers to blender or food processor with a pint of canned whole, peeled tomatoes and roughly chop/blend
- Add processed mixture to a large pot with 4 quarts of shrimp or shellfish stock (store bought or home made)
- Bring to boil and finish with a cup of heavy cream
- Fine strain and season with salt
- Can be prepared in advance and chilled
SAUTEED GREENS
- Wash and tear 3 bunches of your favorite hearty green (mustard or collard) into large pieces
- In a large pot, add greens to 1 quart of water, 1 cup apple cider vinegar, 2 Tbsp. of salt, and 2 Tbsp. of brown sugar
- Cover and boil for 30 minutes
- Can be prepared in advance and chilled
PREPARE DAY OF
GRITS
- Soak 2 cups of Anson Mills coarse white grits in 4 cups of water overnight – 8 hours (grits are available online, can substitute with any coarse grit, if necessary)
- Cook grits and water mixture in a covered sauce pot over low heat for an hour, add more water if needed (should be thick enough to barely hold up a spoon, will demonstrate on TV)
- Finish with ¼ cup of unsalted butter, ¼ cup cream cheese, 2 Tbsp. hot sauce (your choice, we use Cry Baby Craig’s), salt and pepper to taste
- Set aside and keep warm
SHRIMP
- Add 2 Tbsp. diced bacon (something smoky, we use Benton’s bacon) to a large sauté pan and cook until crispy
- Season 8 whole shrimp (peeled and deveined) with salt and pepper
- Add shrimp to pan and get a good sear on one side (about a minute or minute and a half)
- Flip shrimp and add 1 cup of sautéed greens
- Deglaze pan with bell pepper broth until contents are just covered by liquid
- Shrimp will finish cooking in the simmering broth
PLATING
- Place 1 cup of grits in the bottom of each of two large, shallow bowls
- Dress each dish with half of the shrimp and broth mixture
- Garnish with chopped chive or parsley (whatever you have on hand)
- Enjoy!
- 261 East 5th Street, Saint Paul, MN 55101
- Phone: 651.800.1415
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs