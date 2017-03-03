Saint Dinette's cooks up Shrimp & Grits

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Saint Dinette is a cozy restaurant set in the corner of St. Paul’s Lowertown. With a vision of adored neighborhood restaurants in mind, the restaurant desires to create a space filled with warm, North American hospitality, where guests feel as comfortable as they would at home. Chef Adam Eaton’s menu is brief, yet broad, and is designed to appeal to traditionalists and foodies alike. Comprised of dishes that appear to be approachable to the average diner, Adam’s highly technical preparations elevates and refines his cuisine.

Shrimp & Grits – Dinner for 2

Chef Adam Eaton, Saint Dinette

INGREDIENTS

5 large tomatoes

5 red bell peppers

1 can whole, peeled tomatoes

4 quarts of shrimp or shellfish stock (store bought or home made)

1 cup heavy cream

3 bunches of a hearty green (mustard or collard)

1 cup apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 cups coarse grits (we use Anson Mills)

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup cream cheese

2 Tbsp. hot sauce

2 Tbsp. diced, smoked bacon

8 whole shrimp (peeled and deveined)

Chopped fresh herbs for garnish (chive or parsley)

Salt and pepper for seasoning throughout

PREPARE IN ADVANCE (up to 3 days)

BELL PEPPER BROTH

Wash and dry 5 large tomatoes and 5 red bell peppers

Roast tomatoes and bell peppers whole on a sheet tray in the oven at 400 until tender and showing a little color (about 20 minutes)

Cool

Add roasted tomatoes and bell peppers to blender or food processor with a pint of canned whole, peeled tomatoes and roughly chop/blend

Add processed mixture to a large pot with 4 quarts of shrimp or shellfish stock (store bought or home made)

Bring to boil and finish with a cup of heavy cream

Fine strain and season with salt

Can be prepared in advance and chilled

SAUTEED GREENS

Wash and tear 3 bunches of your favorite hearty green (mustard or collard) into large pieces

In a large pot, add greens to 1 quart of water, 1 cup apple cider vinegar, 2 Tbsp. of salt, and 2 Tbsp. of brown sugar

Cover and boil for 30 minutes

Can be prepared in advance and chilled

PREPARE DAY OF

GRITS

Soak 2 cups of Anson Mills coarse white grits in 4 cups of water overnight – 8 hours (grits are available online, can substitute with any coarse grit, if necessary)

Cook grits and water mixture in a covered sauce pot over low heat for an hour, add more water if needed (should be thick enough to barely hold up a spoon, will demonstrate on TV)

Finish with ¼ cup of unsalted butter, ¼ cup cream cheese, 2 Tbsp. hot sauce (your choice, we use Cry Baby Craig’s), salt and pepper to taste

Set aside and keep warm

SHRIMP

Add 2 Tbsp. diced bacon (something smoky, we use Benton’s bacon) to a large sauté pan and cook until crispy

Season 8 whole shrimp (peeled and deveined) with salt and pepper

Add shrimp to pan and get a good sear on one side (about a minute or minute and a half)

Flip shrimp and add 1 cup of sautéed greens

Deglaze pan with bell pepper broth until contents are just covered by liquid

Shrimp will finish cooking in the simmering broth

PLATING

Place 1 cup of grits in the bottom of each of two large, shallow bowls

Dress each dish with half of the shrimp and broth mixture

Garnish with chopped chive or parsley (whatever you have on hand)

Enjoy!

261 East 5th Street, Saint Paul, MN 55101

Phone: 651.800.1415

www.saintdinette.com

