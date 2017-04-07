Second Harvest Heartland's DISH (Photo: Second Harvest Heartland)

MINNEAPOLIS - One in 10 Minnesotans – and one in six children – does not know where their next meal is coming from.

Help Second Harvest Heartland end childhood hunger by attending the 14th annual DISH fundraiser from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

The evening includes gourmet cuisine from 20+ local chefs, wine and cocktail tastings, hundreds of fantastic auction items and ample time to network before the program begins. The evening closes with a featured performance from comedian and actor, Billy Gardell.

Tickets and more information can be found at dish.2harvest.org.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Bloomington ChopHouse

3 tbsp Unsalted Butter

3 tbsp Flour (Sub Cup for Cup for GF)

2 cups Whole Milk

¼ tbsp Salt to taste

¼ tbsp Ground Pepper to taste

1 cup Shredded Asiago Cheese

Dash Truffle Oil

½ lbs Cavatoppi pasta (Sub Brown Rice or Quinoa Pasta for GF)

½ cup Cooked lobster meat

¼ cup Crumbled Smoked Bacon

In a large pot of boiling salted water over medium heat, add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain the pasta and reserve.

In a medium saucepan melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the roux is pale yellow and frothy, about 1 minute. Do not allow the roux to brown. Slowly whisk in the milk and continue to whisk until the sauce thickens and comes to a boil, about 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to a simmer and season with the salt, pepper and truffle oil. Allow to simmer for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the ½ cup shredded Asiago cheese and whisk until melted. If the sauce seems too thick, thin with a little milk.

Add the cooked cavatoppi, bacon, ½ cup shredded Asiago cheese and lobster and stir well. Place the mixture in 2 to 4 individual dishes and place in oven to broil till brown on top.

Makes 2-4 servings

