Credit: Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and people across the state are rallying around this disease and looking for ways to jump in and help those impacted.

Children’s Minnesota is committed to supporting patients and families in our cancer and blood disorders program. Beyond providing the very best medical care, there are many services and amenities that provide extra care and comfort to kids and families in the midst of a cancer or blood disorders journey. These special services are made possible in large part through the Cancer Kids Fund. This fund is generously supported by community members, local businesses and benefit events hosted by or on behalf of Children’s.

Dr. Joanna Perkins, pediatric oncologist from Children’s Minnesota shared more about the Children's Minnesota Cancer and Blood Disorders program and the Cancer Kids Fund and how the community can get involved.

If you want to learn more about the cancer and blood disorder program and/or Cancer Kids Fund, please visit childrensMN.org/ShineBrightforKids.

